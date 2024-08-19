Republicans are central in an effort to rescue Cornel West’s ballot hopes in Arizona

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of lawyers with deep ties to the Republican Party is scrambling to rescue a bid to get independent presidential candidate Cornel West on Arizona’s presidential ballot. The Arizona Secretary of State’s office said Monday that West did not file the paperwork needed to get on the ballot before Saturday’s deadline. The work by the GOP attorneys appears to be part of a broader effort by conservative activists and Republican-aligned operatives across the country to push West’s candidacy. It’s one of the clearest examples yet of the GOP’s extensive involvement in furthering the left-wing academic’s long-shot bid.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.