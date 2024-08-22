Drone attacks on a military facility in southern Russia spark a fire
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian drone attack has targeted a Russian military facility in southern Russia, sparking a fire, the regional governor said. Data from NASA fire satellites, which monitor Earth for forest fires, showed fires breaking out around an air base’s apron, where fighter jets have been seen parked. The Marinovka Air Base is near the village of Oktyabrsky in the Volgograd region of southern Russia. The regional governor did not say what had been attacked and Ukraine did not immediately acknowledge the attack.