Mexico is protesting US ambassador’s criticism of proposed judicial overhaul

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico will send a diplomatic note protesting supposed U.S. interference, after the American ambassador openly criticized a proposed Mexican judicial overhaul that would make all judges stand for election. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called the comments “disrespectful of our national sovereignty” and interfered in Mexico’s domestic affairs. López Obrador said Friday that “I hope this will not happen again.” On Thursday, U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar said the proposed changes pose a “risk” to Mexico’s democracy and that they threaten “the historic commercial relationship” between the two countries. Critics fear the constitutional changes are an attempt by López Obrador to weaken the judiciary.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.