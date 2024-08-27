Robert F. Kennedy Jr., West approved for ballot in Wisconsin after attempts to oust them fail

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted Tuesday to keep Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the battleground state’s presidential ballot, despite his request to be removed, and also rejected a Democratic attempt to oust independent candidate Cornel West. A move by Democratic elections commissioners to keep Green Party candidate Jill Stein off the ballot also failed. Ultimately, the commission approved eight presidential candidates for the ballot in Wisconsin: Democrat Kamala Harris; Republican Donald Trump; Randall Terry of the Constitution Party; Chase Oliver of the Libertarian Party; Claudia De la Cruz of the Socialism and Liberation Party; and Kennedy, West and Stein.

