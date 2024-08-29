Judge shields second border aid group from deeper questioning in Texas investigation
Associated Press/Report for America
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has denied another attempt by Texas to call for a migrant aid group from deeper questioning in a Republican-led investigation into organizations that help immigrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border. A judge previously rejected a similar attempt by the state in a legal battle with a different aid group. Attorney General Ken Paxton has accused the organization, Team Brownsville, and others like it of helping migrants illegally enter the United States. Lawyers for Team Brownsville have denied these accusations. Paxton’s office did not immediately respond to email messages seeking comment.