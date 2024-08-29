RFK Jr. can’t get off ballot in North Carolina, can’t get back on it in New York

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has lost twice in his battles to stay on the presidential ballot in some states and get off of it in others. North Carolina’s elections board refused to take him off that state’s ballot Thursday, with a majority saying it was too late for him to withdraw. Meanwhile, an appeals court in New York rejected Kennedy’s request to get back on the ballot there, upholding a judge’s decision to disqualify him for having lied on elections paperwork about where he lived. Kennedy has suspended his independent campaign and endorsed Republican Donald Trump.

