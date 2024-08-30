Travelers are getting a head start on the Labor Day weekend, packing airports and highways

Airports, highways, beaches and theme parks are expected to be packed across the U.S. this Labor Day weekend as a lot Americans mark the unofficial end of summer the same way they celebrated the season’s unofficial start: by traveling. After what’s already been a record-breaking summer for air travel, the Transportation Security Administration predicted its agents would screen more than 17 million people during a holiday period that started Thursday and runs through next Wednesday, about 8% more than last year. The TSA anticipates Friday to be the busiest day. Weather is the leading cause of flight delays. Forecasts call for rain from Texas to New England plus parts of Florida over the weekend.

