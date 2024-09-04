Scheffler and DeChambeau part of PGA Tour-LIV Golf match in Las Vegas, report says

Golfweek reports there will be a made-for-TV match involving top players from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. The manager for world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and five-time major champion Brooks Koepka confirms that Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will take on Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. Among details still to be announced were when in December the match would be held and on which course. But it will be a rare occasion of players from the PGA Tour competing against players who defected for the Saudi riches of LIV Golf in 2022. The only other times they face each other are in the four majors and the Olympics.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.