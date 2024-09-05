The Dutch government is ‘future-proofing’ its military in an increasingly volatile world
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands’ defense ministry has announced a major plan to “future-proof” the country’s military, including buying more F-35 fighter jets and the return of a Dutch tank battalion as it gears up to face a world of expanding threats. The Netherlands and other members of the NATO military alliance have been looking with new urgency at how to boost their militaries since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered a full-scale war on Europe’s eastern flank. Gijs Tuinman, the state secretary for defense, on Thursday called the white paper outlining the investments, “the most ambitious military agenda in modern Dutch history.”