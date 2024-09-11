Arizona’s 2-page ballots could make for long lines on Election Day
Associated Press/Report for America
PHOENIX (AP) — Ballots for the vast majority of Arizona voters will be two pages long. Nine of the state’s 15 counties are moving away from a single-sheet ballot. County election officials expect the lengthy ballot will lead to long lines for in-person voting and potential delays in vote tabulation. They are encouraging the estimated 2.1 million voters expected to turnout in the battleground state to research races and ballot measures before going to the polls in November. While other states routinely deal with multipage ballots without issue, any change in voting in Arizona makes for fertile ground for legal challenges and the spread of election conspiracy theories.