Election Day is less than 2 months away. The first mail ballots have already gone out to voters
It might feel like the presidential election is still a long way off, but it’s not. Election Day on Nov. 5 is less than two months away, and major dates, events and political developments will make it fly by. The first mail ballots were sent to voters on Sept. 11, the day after the first presidential debate between Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump. Early in-person voting will start as soon as Sept. 20 in some states.