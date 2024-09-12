Skip to Content
Colorado mass shooting survivor testifies the gunman repeated ‘This is fun’ during the attack

Published 3:45 PM

Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A pharmacist who survived a 2021 mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket says she heard him say “This is fun” at least three times during the shooting. Sarah Chen revealed the chilling detail for the first time Thursday while testifying at the trial of Ahmad Alissa. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to killing 10 people and other charges. Another pharmacy worker who also testified did not mention hearing Alissa make the comment.

