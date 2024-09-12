Michigan leaders join national bipartisan effort to push back against attacks on the election system

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan governors and officials from both parties are joining a project aimed at preserving election integrity and boosting confidence in results ahead of the 2024 presidential election. The Michigan leaders are part of the national Democracy Defense Project that is operating in several states, including some of the most important presidential swing states. Leaders from both sides say they will strengthen trust in elections through ads, media outreach and local engagement. In announcing the new Michigan chapter, leaders criticized former President Donald Trump’s comments during Tuesday’s debate, where he again denied the fact that he lost the 2020 presidential election.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.