Columnists resign from the Jewish Chronicle over allegations Gaza articles were fabricated

LONDON (AP) — Three prominent columnists have resigned from the newspaper Jewish Chronicle over allegations it published fabricated articles about the Israel-Hamas war. The resignations came after the London-based newspaper removed multiple articles by a freelance journalist and apologized to readers. It said it conducted an investigation into the writer and was “not satisfied with some of his claims.” The freelance journalist had alleged that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar planned to smuggle himself and Israeli hostages out of Gaza. The claim was questioned by Israeli media outlets. Columnists Jonathan Freedland, Hadley Freeman and David Aaronovitch announced they were quitting in protest.

