Venezuelan opposition calls on US to cancel oil company licenses to pressure Maduro

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Venezuela’s main opposition coalition has urged the U.S. to cancel licenses for Chevron and other energy companies. The coalition aims to pressure President Nicolás Maduro to negotiate a transition from power. An adviser to Edmundo González Urrutia’s campaign made the appeal Monday. González represented the Unitary Platform coalition in the July 28 election. He and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado claimed their campaign won by a wide margin. They contradicted national electoral authorities who declared Maduro the winner. Rafael de la Cruz, an adviser, said these licenses are a lifeline to the regime. He spoke during a panel discussion hosted by a Washington-based think tank.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.