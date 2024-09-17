At least 30 killed as factions of the Sinaloa Cartel clash in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least 30 people have been killed in the past two weeks in Mexico’s northern state of Sinaloa as two factions of the powerful Sinaloa cartel continue to clash. Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval said Tuesday that two military personnel were among those killed in the fighting that started Sept. 9, despite the presence of more than 2,000 security personnel. Since the beginning of last week, Sandoval said that 2,200 members of the armed forces and the National Guard were sent to Sinaloa to reinforce security. They haven’t ruled out further military presence.

