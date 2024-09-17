Ghana’s main opposition party stages nationwide protests over alleged voter roll irregularities

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana’s biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress, has held nationwide protests. It demanded an audit of the voter roll for the upcoming December general election. Millions of supporters reportedly participated in Tuesday’s protests. That’s according to NDC member Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on TV3. Protests took place in all 16 regional capitals, including Accra. Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah, NDC chairman, emphasized their demand for free and fair elections. Ghana has maintained peaceful elections for nearly two decades. However, allegations of voter roll irregularities have raised concerns. The NDC claims unauthorized transfers and erasures of voter names. The protest ended with a petition to parliament and the electoral commission.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.