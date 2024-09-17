Phoenix ends its streak of 100-degree days at 113 consecutive days

PHOENIX (AP) — After a meltdown summer, Phoenix finally has a cooldown. National Weather Service meteorologists say Phoenix was at 93 degrees Fahrenheit as of 4 p.m. Tuesday and would not be getting to 100 degrees. That meant an end to Phoenix’s streak of 113 consecutive days of at least 100 degrees. The last time Phoenix’s high was below 100 was on May 26. Since then, Phoenix has broken more than a dozen city heat records, including 61 days of at least 110 degrees, and 39 mornings when the lows never dropped below 90. And it is not over: Meteorologist Sean Benedict says the highs for Phoenix are projected to reach 102 on Sunday and 103 on Monday.

