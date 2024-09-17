VP says woman’s death after delayed abortion treatment shows consequences of Trump’s actions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris says Donald Trump’s role in undoing national abortion rights is to blame for the death of Amber Thurman. The young Georgia mother died after waiting 20 hours for a hospital to treat complications from an abortion pill. Thurman’s death, first reported Monday by ProPublica, occurred just two weeks after Georgia’s strict abortion ban was enacted in 2022 following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn nationwide abortion rights. Harris and other Democrats are likely to talk about the young mother’s death in speeches, during debates and in campaign ads until Election Day. Thurman’s death is the first publicly reported instance of a woman dying from delayed care.

