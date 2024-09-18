Edwin Moses documentary ’13 Steps’ shows how clearing the hurdles was the easy part for a track icon

Not long after Edwin Moses figured out how to attack the solution to track’s ultimate math problem, he transformed himself into the best hurdler in history. That then gave the engineer-turned-Olympic champion the platform to go after even more difficult problems. The title to a new documentary on Moses, “13 Steps,” pays homage to the then-revolutionary number of strides the track star took between the 10 barriers in the notoriously painful 400-meter hurdles — a race where he lined up 122 straight times without getting beat. The film dissects Moses’ role in the fight for fair pay, the fight against doping and the fight for racial equality in America.

