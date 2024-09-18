Hackers demand $6 million for files stolen from Seattle airport operator in cyberattack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hackers are demanding $6 million in bitcoin from the operator of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for documents they stole during a cyberattack last month. That’s according to an airport official who testified before Congress on Wednesday. The official says the airport has linked the attack to a ransomware gang called Rhysida, and the FBI is conducting a criminal investigation. The group posted eight stolen documents on the dark web this week, and is demanding 100 bitcoin from the Port of Seattle, which operates the airport. An official says the airport has decided not to pay.

