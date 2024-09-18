Philadelphia teen sought to travel overseas, make bombs for terrorist groups, prosecutors say

A Philadelphia teenager who authorities say wanted to travel overseas and make bombs for terrorist organizations will be tried as an adult. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office made the announcement Wednesday as it disclosed more details of the allegations against Muhyyee-Ud-din Abdul-Rahman. Abdul-Rahman was 17 when he was arrested in August 2023 and is now 18. Prosecutors say he conducted at least 12 tests on homemade bombs near his family’s home before he was arrested and was close to being able to detonate devices with a blast radius of several hundred yards. They say he also conducted online searches that indicated at least some interest in striking targets including the Philadelphia Pride parade and critical infrastructure sites.

