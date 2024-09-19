At Google antitrust trial, documents say one thing. The tech giant’s witnesses say different

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The judge who will decide whether Google holds a monopoly over technology that matches buyers and sellers of online advertising must choose whether to believe what Google executives wrote or what they’ve said on the witness stand. The Justice Department is wrapping up its antitrust case against Google this week at a federal courtroom in Virginia. The government contends Google has built and maintained a monopoly on the technology used to buy and sell the ads that appear to consumers when they browse the web. Numerous current and former Google employees have testified. Government lawyers believe internal documents are damning to Google’s case. Google employees have spent much time trying to explain away those documents.

