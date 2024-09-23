Mark Robinson vows to rebuild his staff for North Carolina governor as Republican group backs away

WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson is vowing to rebuild his campaign staff. Several aides have quit, and a Republican group anticipated to run ads in support of Robinson is backing away. A CNN report released last week alleged the sitting lieutenant governor made racial and sexual posts on a pornography website’s message board more than a decade ago. The Republican Governors Association said Monday it’s made no further ad placements in the race after Tuesday. Robinson has denied writing the messages from more than a decade ago. He told reporters Monday the campaign was getting offers from all over to work for it.

