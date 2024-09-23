University of California accused of labor violations over handling of campus protests

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Faculty have accused the University of California system of labor violations over what they call a sweeping campaign to suppress pro-Palestinian speech and campus protests earlier this year. The Council of University of California Faculty Associations made the allegations in a complaint filed last week with the state Public Employment Relations Board. Faculty associations at seven UC campuses co-signed the unfair labor practice charge. The council said UC administrators threatened faculty for teaching about the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and launched disciplinary proceedings for those supporting on-campus student encampments. The university system has defended its actions.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.