Retirement on Arizona right-leaning high court gives Democratic governor rare chance to fill seat

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Supreme Court Justice Robert Brutinel has announced he will retire this fall. The announcement Tuesday gives Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs a rare opportunity to fill a seat on the Republican-dominated court. Brutinel’s retirement is effective Oct. 31, capping off more than four decades as a lawyer and judge in Arizona. Brutinel was appointed to the court by former Republican Gov. Jan Brewer in 2009. A Hobbs spokesperson said the Commission on Appellate Court Appointments must provide Hobbs with a list of candidates to replace Brutinel by the end of the year. The governor then would have 60 days to make a selection.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.