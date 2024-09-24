Retirement on Arizona right-leaning high court gives Democratic governor rare chance to fill seat
Associated Press/ Report for America
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Supreme Court Justice Robert Brutinel has announced he will retire this fall. The announcement Tuesday gives Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs a rare opportunity to fill a seat on the Republican-dominated court. Brutinel’s retirement is effective Oct. 31, capping off more than four decades as a lawyer and judge in Arizona. Brutinel was appointed to the court by former Republican Gov. Jan Brewer in 2009. A Hobbs spokesperson said the Commission on Appellate Court Appointments must provide Hobbs with a list of candidates to replace Brutinel by the end of the year. The governor then would have 60 days to make a selection.