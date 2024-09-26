A look inside the indictment accusing New York City’s mayor of taking bribes

NEW YORK (AP) — The indictment against New York City Mayor Eric Adams contained five charges alleging that the Democrat solicited and accepted bribes or illegal campaign contributions from wealthy Turkish donors in return for various favors. Prosecutors said those improper gifts included trips to France, China, Sri Lanka, India, Hungary, Ghana and Turkey that were partly or fully paid for by people looking to buy Adams’ influence. Adams says he didn’t do anything wrong and has no plans to resign. His lawyer, Alex Spiro, criticized the charges as a jumble of innuendo meant to mislead the public and tarnish the mayor.

