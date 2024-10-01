Details from New Mexico’s lawsuit against Snap show site failed to act on reports of sextortion
AP Technology Writer
Snapchat has failed to act on rampant reports of child grooming, sextortion and other dangers to minors on its platform. That’s according to a newly unredacted complaint against the company filed by New Mexico’s attorney general. Attorney General Raúl Torrez filed the original complaint on Sept. 4, but internal messages and other details were heavily redacted. Tuesday’s filing unveils internal messages among Snap Inc. employees and executives that Torrez says confirm Snapchat’s harmful design features that create an environment that fosters sextortion, sexual abuse and unwanted contact from adults to minors.