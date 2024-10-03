Amazon, Target and other retailers are ramping up hiring for the holiday shopping season
AP Business Writer
U.S. retailers are ramping up hiring for the holiday season but expect to take on fewer seasonal employees to help customers in stores and assemble online orders in warehouses. E-commerce giant Amazon said Thursday that it plans to hire 250,000 full, part-time and seasonal workers for the shopping period. That’s the same number of positions it filled to meet holiday demand last year. Walmart says it’s been hiring store associates throughout the year and will tap into its own staff when needed during the busy season. Outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas expects retailers to add 520,000 new jobs in the final quarter of the year compared to 564,200 in 2023.