Cayman Islands to ask voters whether to ease marijuana laws
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The Cayman Islands plans to hold a referendum on whether to make the possession of small amounts of marijuana a minor crime. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan says there is widespread support among legislators to hold a public vote. Bryan says if voters approve the measure, possession would be treated like a minor offense, “similar to getting a traffic ticket” and leading to no criminal record. The proposed amount has not yet been decided. The referendum is scheduled for next year, coinciding with upcoming general elections.