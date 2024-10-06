Tunisians vote in an election with one of President Saied’s 2 challengers in prison

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Voter apathy is dominating Tunisia’s presidential election, with a turnout of under 30% in the country’s third presidential ballot since becoming the first nation to topple a dictator in last decade’s Arab Spring. The results have yet to be announced in Sunday’s election pitting President Kais Saied, imprisoned businessman Ayachi Zammel and Zouhair Maghzaoui, a leftist who supported Saied before choosing to run against him. Throughout the day, there were few signs in much of Tunisia’s capital that an election was even underway after a campaign that saw a nearly unrelenting stream of arrests of Saied’s potential challengers. Saied, a 66-year-old former law professor, is expected to easily win the election.

