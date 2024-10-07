More than 230 migrants reached the Greek island of Crete from North Africa over the weekend

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say more than 230 migrants crossed the Mediterranean in small boats from North Africa to Greece’s southern island of Crete over the weekend. The southern island has emerged this year as a significant destination for migrants willing to risk the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean from Libya. Greece’s government is considering setting up state-funded migrant processing centers on Crete to assist local authorities. The crossing from Libya takes at least two days. A dozen people on the boats that arrived in Crete over the weekend were arrested on suspicion of belonging to smuggling rings.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.