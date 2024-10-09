More than 2 million without power as Hurricane Milton slams Florida, causes deaths and flooding

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton plowed into Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday, bringing misery to a coast still ravaged by Helene, pounding cities with winds of over 100 mph after producing a barrage of tornadoes, but sparing Tampa a direct hit. The situation in the Tampa area was still a major emergency as St. Petersburg recorded over 16 inches of rain, prompting the National Weather Service to warn of flash flooding there as well as other parts of western and central Florida. Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, appeared to be badly damaged.

