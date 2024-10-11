US sees a window for a new push to break political deadlock in Lebanon to ease conflict

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some in Washington and elsewhere believe there may be a window for a new push to break the political deadlock in Lebanon to try to ease escalating war. That’s after Israel’s sabotage and military operations in Lebanon have taken out many of Hezbollah’s senior leaders. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken with his Saudi, Qatari and French counterparts about how a resolution — particularly the election of a new Lebanese president — might reduce tensions in the Middle East by getting Hezbollah to move its forces away from Israel’s northern border. Blinken told reporters Friday that “it’s clear” the Lebanese have “a strong interest in the state asserting itself and taking responsibility for the country and its future.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.