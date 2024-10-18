Charges dismissed against deaf Black man who police punched and shocked with a Taser

PHOENIX (AP) — All charges have been dismissed against a deaf Black man who was repeatedly punched and shocked with a Taser by Phoenix police officers. The August encounter was recorded on the officers’ body cameras while they responded to a call that a man had committed an assault at a convenience store. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced Thursday that her office won’t pursue felony charges of resisting arrest and aggravated assault against Tyron Scott McAlpin. The Phoenix Police Department says there was nothing that the officers were told or saw to indicate McAlpin was deaf. The department is conducting an internal affairs investigation into the encounter.

