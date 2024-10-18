Phoenix hits record October highs during heat wave before wrapping up its warm season

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix wrapped up its annual six-month warm season this week after the Southwest broiled through an unprecedented autumn heat wave. The daily highs in the United States’ hottest city topped 110 degrees Fahrenheit in October for the first time on record — four times during the month so far. The National Weather Service says the heat wave that stretched into October saw Phoenix set an annual record of 70 days with highs reaching or passing 110 F. Maricopa County officials say that 389 heat-related deaths have been confirmed this year. The high in Phoenix was expected to hit 79 degrees Friday.

