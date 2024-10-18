Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has a poignant vibe this year

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Rock & Roll Hall Fame induction ceremony on Saturday night promises to be starry, jamming — and bittersweet. So many of the honorees this time have been lost. Of the seven original members of Kool & the Gang, there is only one, Robert “Kool” Bell. There will be no living members of the MC5. Foreigner’s original bassist Ed Gagliardi and multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald have died and guitarist Mick Jones has been sidelined by Parkinson’s disease. A Tribe Called Quest has lost Phife Dawg. Other members of the class of 2024 includes Peter Frampton, Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne and Dave Matthews Band.

