In North Carolina, Trump and Harris navigate a hurricane and a rollercoaster governor’s race

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (AP) — The presidential campaign in North Carolina is playing out in the aftermath of a devastating hurricane and a tumultuous governor’s race. Both sides are ramping up their activity here again after Hurricane Helene. And Donald Trump’s endorsed GOP candidate for governor, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, has seen his campaign collapse amid multiple controversies, potentially splintering GOP unity. Trump, the Republican nominee, has three North Carolina stops Monday, including a visit to see storm damage in Asheville. With 15 days until Election Day, North Carolina is critical to the Electoral College math for both Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

