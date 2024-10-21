Navy identifies 2 killed in fighter jet crash as aviators from California

The Navy has identified the two crew members killed when their jet fighter crashed near Mount Rainier last week as two 31-year-old aviators from California. Lt. Commander Lyndsay Evans, a Naval Flight Officer, and Lt. Serena Wileman, a Naval Aviator, died when their EA-18G Growler jet from the Electronic Attack Squadron crashed last Tuesday. That’s according to Whidbey Island Naval Air Station. An aerial crew located the wreckage resting in a remote, steep and heavily wooded area east of Mount Rainier. Navy officials declared the aviators dead on Sunday.

