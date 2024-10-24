AI-powered weapons scanners used in NYC subway found zero guns in one month test

NEW YORK (AP) — A pilot program testing AI-powered weapons scanners inside some New York City subway stations this summer did not detect any passengers with firearms — but falsely alerted more than 100 times. That is according to newly released police data. Through nearly 3,000 searches, the scanners turned up more than 118 false positives as well as 12 knives. Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat and tech enthusiast, announced plans to pilot the portable scanners, manufactured by Evolv, at a handful of subway stations this past summer in an effort to deter violence within the subway system. In a statement Thursday, the Legal Aid Society said the results proved the program was “objectively a failure, no matter how hard City Hall tries to spin this data.”

