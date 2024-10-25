An abrupt goodbye to a guerilla goldfish aquarium beneath a leaky Brooklyn fire hydrant

NEW YORK (AP) — A makeshift aquarium that popped up this summer in a puddle beneath a leaky New York City fire hydrant is no more. City workers have paved over the Bed-Stuy goldfish aquarium days after fire officials fixed the leak. The pond’s disappearance comes to the dismay of area residents who turned it into a hangout spot and goldfish shrine. The city’s Department of Environmental Protection has long said the dribbling hydrant created a safety hazard. Some neighbors hope the pond could be remade in a nearby community garden. Others would like to convert a derelict storefront on the block.

