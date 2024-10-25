Two more LA Times editorial board members resign after the paper withholds a Harris endorsement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two more members of the Los Angeles Times editorial board have resigned after the newspaper’s owner blocked its plan to endorse Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris for president. Veteran journalists Robert Greene and Karin Klein announced their resignations Thursday, a day after the editorial page editor Mariel Garza left in protest over LA Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong’s decision not to endorse a candidate. In an interview with Spectrum News on Thursday, Soon-Shiong pushed back against criticism he censored the editorial board. He said that he feared endorsing a candidate would add to the country’s division.

