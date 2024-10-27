A Philippine town in the shadow of a volcano is hit by landslides it wasn’t prepared for

TALISAY, Philippines (AP) — Residents of a northern Philippine town are picking up the pieces following one of the deadliest storms to hit the country this year. At least 126 people are dead and missing after Tropical Storm Trami ravaged northern and central provinces. The small town of Talisay on Saturday buried an entire family of five children and their mother whose house was buried in a landslide on Thursday. Experts say a deadly mix of increasingly destructive weather blamed on climate change and economic desperation that has forced people to live and work in previously off-limits disaster zones has made many communities across Southeast Asia disasters waiting to happen.

