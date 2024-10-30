The Grammy Awards are headed to ABC starting in 2027 under a new 10-year deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammys will have a new broadcast home on ABC starting in 2027. The network and the Recording Academy announced Wednesday that they had signed a 10-year deal to broadcast the Grammys beginning in 2027. The deal also calls for the show to be streamed on Hulu and Disney+. The Grammys have aired on CBS for decades. The deal means that ABC is now set to air three major live events in 2027. That’s the Super Bowl, Grammys and Oscars. Nominations for the 2025 Grammys will be announced next week. That show will air on CBS on Feb. 2.

