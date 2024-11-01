Helicopter pilot was talking with air traffic controller at the time of fatal Houston crash

HOUSTON (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says a helicopter pilot was speaking with an air traffic controller when it crashed into a tower, killing all four people on board. The preliminary report released Thursday says pilot Samantha Grandbouche was reading instructions given by the controller when the transmission suddenly ended on Oct. 20. The report says the helicopter crashed into the tower and exploded as the aircraft and tower fell to the ground. The report says two of the 1,000-foot tower’s three light beacons could be seen on surveillance video flashing while the third was not visible.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.