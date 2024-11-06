California voters pass initiative to make some shoplifting and drug offenses felonies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters have approved a plan to borrow $10 billion for various climate programs. It will be the state’s largest investment to date in fighting climate change. It was among 10 statewide propositions on the state ballot Tuesday. Voters also approved an initiative making shoplifting a felony for repeat offenders again and increasing penalties for some drug charges. Two other measures remained too early to call Wednesday morning. One would increase the minimum wage to $18 per hour by 2026. That would be up from the current $16 per hour for most people. Another would change the state constitution to ban forced labor.

The Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.