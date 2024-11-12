Allies providing Sudan’s warring parties with weapons are ‘enabling the slaughter,’ UN official says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. political chief has accused allies of Sudan’s warring military and paramilitary forces of “enabling the slaughter” that has killed more than 24,000 people and created the world’s worst displacement crisis. Undersecretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday: “This is unconscionable. It is illegal, and it must end.” She didn’t name the countries funding and providing weapons to Sudan’s military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, but she said they have a responsibility to press both sides to work for a negotiated settlement of the war. DiCarlo also called for international action to protect civilians and promote talks.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.