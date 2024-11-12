Justice Department sues to block UnitedHealth Group’s $3.3 billion purchase of Amedisys

NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department is suing to block UnitedHealth Group’s $3.3 billion purchase of Amedisys. The government is citing concerns the deal would hinder access to home health and hospice services in the U.S. The antitrust complaint, filed in Maryland by the Justice Department and four states’ attorneys general Tuesday, argues that a potential merger is illegal because the two companies are large competitor” already — and a combination would give UnitedHealth too much control in many local markets nationwide. That would mean less choice for paitents looking for affordable care, the suit alleges, as well as fewer employment options for nurses. But both companies expressed remaining committed to the deal — arguing it would create more opportunities to deliver care.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.