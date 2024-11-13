E. coli cases climb to 104 in McDonald’s outbreak tied to slivered onions

At least 104 people have been sickened, with 34 hospitalized, in an outbreak of E. coli food poisoning tied to onions served on McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that cases have been detected in 14 states. One person died in Colorado and four people have developed a potentially life-threatening kidney disease complication. The outbreak has been tied to slivered onions served on the Quarter Pounders. The Food and Drug Administration said “there does not appear to be a continued food safety concern related to this outbreak.”

