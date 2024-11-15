Meet the woman behind some of your favorite casts, from ‘The Exorcist’ to ‘Sleepless in Seattle’

Juliet Taylor does not give herself credit for Meryl Streep. In her over 40 years as top casting director behind so many classics, “Annie Hall,” “Heartburn” and “Sleepless in Seattle” to name just a few, she did, technically give Streep her first film role. Taylor is modest and loathe to take credit for anyone. It’s why she’s a little nervous about Sunday, when she’ll be presented with an honorary Oscar at the film academy’s annual Governors Awards. Earlier this year the film academy also announced that it would add a new competitive Oscar for casting directors starting with films released in 2025.

